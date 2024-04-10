AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after buying an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.