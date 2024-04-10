Axim Planning & Wealth Acquires Shares of 513 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

