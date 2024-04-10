Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $325.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

