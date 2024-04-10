Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $106.49

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.49, but opened at $103.58. Baidu shares last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 1,102,008 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

