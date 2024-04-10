Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

