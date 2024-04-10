Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

