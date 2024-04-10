Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.29. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

