BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBBB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

