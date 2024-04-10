BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BCE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.04.

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

BCE stock opened at C$45.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.65. BCE has a 52 week low of C$43.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The stock has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

