Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 143,349 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

