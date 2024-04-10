Benin Management CORP Acquires 461 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.26.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

