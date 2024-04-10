Benin Management CORP Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

