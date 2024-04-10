Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 938,896 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

