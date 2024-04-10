Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 938,896 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

