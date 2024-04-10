Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 938,896 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.