Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.18. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,495,797 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $700.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

