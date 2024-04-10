BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $803.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $809.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

