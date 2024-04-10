BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %

MYI stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

