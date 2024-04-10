Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 17,119 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after acquiring an additional 269,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

