Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

