Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

