Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

