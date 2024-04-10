Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

