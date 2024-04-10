Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $435.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

