Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 806,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 43,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

