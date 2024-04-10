Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day moving average is $315.78.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.64.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

