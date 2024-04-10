Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.