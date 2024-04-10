BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$121.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

