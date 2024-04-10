BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.44.

BOKF stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

