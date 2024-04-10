Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,581.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,595.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,347.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

