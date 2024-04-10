Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

