Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $73.71

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after buying an additional 325,586 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 276,835 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $5,535,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

