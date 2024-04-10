Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $20.67

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Primo Water Stock Performance
NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Primo Water Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Read More
