Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $20.67

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

