Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $105.80

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
XPO opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
