Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $105.80

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

