Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKD. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

