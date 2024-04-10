Busey Bank Buys 1,173 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

