Busey Bank Makes New $201,000 Investment in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU)

Busey Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000.

Hartford Quality Value ETF Price Performance

QUVU opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

