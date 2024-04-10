Busey Bank Makes New $250,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $989.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $952.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

