Busey Bank Sells 3,577 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.