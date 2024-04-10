Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CADE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 124,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 687,025 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.