Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 407,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 248,454 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Cadre Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cadre by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cadre by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

