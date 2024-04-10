CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.75

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.75 and traded as high as C$27.42. CAE shares last traded at C$27.10, with a volume of 280,079 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.2964371 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

