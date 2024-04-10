Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

