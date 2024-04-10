Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.73.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$110.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market cap of C$118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$94.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$111.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.