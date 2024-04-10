Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$162.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$133.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$128.88 and a 1-year high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

