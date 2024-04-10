Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.95. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 4,628,610 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,002,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
