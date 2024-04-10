Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Capri by 9.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

