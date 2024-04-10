Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

