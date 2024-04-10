Celestica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 3,364 call options.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after buying an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.