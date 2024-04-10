Celestica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 3,364 call options.
Celestica Stock Performance
Shares of CLS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.22.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.