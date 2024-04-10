Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

